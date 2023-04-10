Security Financial Services INC. Trims Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 65,954 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:BBUS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. 40,894 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

