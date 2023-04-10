Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 119 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,587,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,870,691. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

