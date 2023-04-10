Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 44,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,465. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

