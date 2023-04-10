Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,256 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,862,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.48. 53,847 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $704.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

