Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.11% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,002.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $44.80. 530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

