Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 1,815.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 125,741 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.08. 183,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $143.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

