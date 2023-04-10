Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 229,729 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,729 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:GCOW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.85. 163,424 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

