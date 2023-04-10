Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 2,465 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,535. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $128.12.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

