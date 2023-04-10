Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 1,839 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.66. 894,808 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.