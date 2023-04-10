ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Northland Securities

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSTI. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of ShotSpotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $318.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,921 shares of company stock worth $862,977 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.