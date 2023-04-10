Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $227.65 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $227.65 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,262.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00320018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.00555154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00071902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00441441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,802,112,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

