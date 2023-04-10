Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $231.44 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $231.44 million and $6.17 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,166.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00317790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00071366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00543414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00435537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,816,242,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.