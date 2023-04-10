SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.68. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

