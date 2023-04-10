SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.68. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
SIGNA Sports United Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.