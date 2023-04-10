SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) versus Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Critical Contrast

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hibbett and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett 7.50% 38.15% 14.35% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hibbett and SIGNA Sports United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.44 $128.06 million $9.60 6.15 SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.21 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Hibbett has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hibbett shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hibbett and SIGNA Sports United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett 0 1 5 0 2.83 SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hibbett currently has a consensus price target of $78.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.54%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 42.06%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Hibbett.

Summary

Hibbett beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About SIGNA Sports United

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.