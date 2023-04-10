Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,413. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

