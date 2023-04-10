Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.11. 77,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,069. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

