Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.61. 39,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,785. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

