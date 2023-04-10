Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,756,176. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

