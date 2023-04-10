Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,585,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 338,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

