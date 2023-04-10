Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $5,518,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.35. 67,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.