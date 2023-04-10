Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 771 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

