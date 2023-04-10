SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $83.99 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001400 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $478.75 million and $83.99 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,344.65 or 0.99989373 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.38109718 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $50,423,313.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.