Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $99.88. The company had a trading volume of 298,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,302. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

