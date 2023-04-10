Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,315. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

