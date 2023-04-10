SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMRT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 191,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in SmartRent by 59.9% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter valued at $8,980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 2,395.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,884,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,769,132 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

