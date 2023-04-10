Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $49.05. 1,388,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

