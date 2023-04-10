Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Dover accounts for 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $141.61. 353,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

