Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Makes New $923,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY remained flat at $77.27 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,510. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

