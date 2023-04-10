Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Linde comprises 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.73. 217,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.76. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

