Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 576 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,194,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,870,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,973,000 after buying an additional 1,292,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 178,859 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $32.60. 18,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.