Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21. 1,204,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,664,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 141,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 554,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
