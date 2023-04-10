SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,760 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.30. 275,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

