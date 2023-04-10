SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 90,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 310,208 shares.The stock last traded at $99.28 and had previously closed at $99.32.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILS. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,479,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,557,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,604,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,838 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

