SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,463,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,565,245 shares.The stock last traded at $30.35 and had previously closed at $30.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,657,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after buying an additional 576,731 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 273,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

