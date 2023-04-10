SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 5.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

