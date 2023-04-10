SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Boosted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 260,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

