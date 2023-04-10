SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.