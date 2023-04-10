Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sprinklr worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,239,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. 165,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

