SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.58% of SS&C Technologies worth $75,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 39,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,398. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

