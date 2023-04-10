Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

