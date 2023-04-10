Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 41.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 257,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

