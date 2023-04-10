Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.85 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Status has a market capitalization of $112.94 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,125.00 or 0.99937024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02824726 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,077,754.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.