Steakholder Foods (STKH) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Steakholder Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors -136.81% -23.51% -12.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 293 1148 1330 30 2.39

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 374.61%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$18.02 million -0.33 Steakholder Foods Competitors $7.98 billion $587.90 million 39.05

Steakholder Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Steakholder Foods beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.