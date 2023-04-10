Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STLC. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on Stelco and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.88.

Stelco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$48.45. 28,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,801. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

