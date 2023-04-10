Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $67.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.