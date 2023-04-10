Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Silvercorp Metals Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 20,842 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,087% compared to the typical volume of 654 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.85. 575,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $58.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

