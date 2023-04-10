StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,044. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chembio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

