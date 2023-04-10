StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,044. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
