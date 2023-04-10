StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

