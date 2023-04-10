StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

