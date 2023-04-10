StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
