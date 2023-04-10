StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

